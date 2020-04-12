ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian athlete quarantined in France: We need a form to leave house ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Liis Kullerkann
Liis Kullerkann Source: ERR
News

Liis Kullerkann, member of the Estonian women's national volleyball team, has been quarantined in France for nearly a month.

Kullerkann played at the Baltic Women's Volleyball League Final Four tournament on March 7-8 and traveled to France after winning a silver medal with TalTech.

Kullerkann went to practice with team Le Cannet, managed by the new Estonian national team head coach Lorenzo Micelli, but France enforced lockdown on March 17. Since then, Kullerkann has stayed at a hotel ten kilometers from Cannes.

"I have been here near Cannes since the beginning of March, when i traveled here to train until the end of the season. Unfortunately, I've been quarantined for 25 days now," Kullerkann told ERR on Saturday. "In France, you can only leave your house with a permission form. The form has four possible categories on it that constitute acceptable reasons to leave home: to work, to shop for essential items, for vital family reasons or physical exercise near your home."

"The form must be filled in with personal information such as your address, so the authorities know you haven't ventured further than 1 km from your home," she added.

"The rules are quite strict as police are patrolling on the streets and anyone who is out without a form, or if the form is unsuitable for whatever reason, faces a fine of €135," Kullerkann said. "I have tried to stay at home for as much as possible. We are living in a resort hotel where there is luckily enough room to train without needing the form. We have plenty of equipment here. So the conditions are quite good and this is one of the reasons why I decided not to come back to Estonia last month."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

liis kullerkanncoronavirus emergency situationestonian volleyball
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Easter online
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:32

Crisis staff chief: We managed to avoid the worst-case scenario

13:49

NT head coach: Estonian basketball has to find own way, not copy Lithuania

13:03

Crowdfunding campaign launched for financing of solar park construction

12:16

Health Board: One more death due to coronavirus, five new cases

12:16

Lemmit Kaplinski: Of the crisis, pulp mill and oil plant

11:32

Estonian athlete quarantined in France: We need a form to leave house

10:53

Estonian Club of Rome chapter: Crisis creates circular economy opportunity

10:15

Archbishop Viilma: Interest in online worship services high

09:27

Authority: Masks for sale offer no protection against droplets, still reduce risk

08:05

Health Board: Coronavirus spread not receding yet

11.04

Survey: Over 90 percent of citizens support continued COVID-19 restrictions

11.04

Rescue Board: Over 300 forest and other fires recorded in past week

11.04

Kuivastu port quiet during Easter vacation due to coronavirus restrictions

11.04

SEB analyst: Markets buoyancy likely a false dawn

11.04

Center Q1 2020 donations unchanged on previous quarter, Isamaa's down

11.04

Coronavirus situation pushes Good Friday cross-bearing processions online

11.04

Bolt founder Martin Villig: Estonian startups must be able to access relief

11.04

Donations to essential services to be tax-exempt through crisis

11.04

Police take to drones to enforce 2+2 coronavirus rule

11.04

46 new coronavirus cases in Estonia confirmed Saturday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: