Estonian athlete quarantined in France: We need a form to leave house

Kullerkann played at the Baltic Women's Volleyball League Final Four tournament on March 7-8 and traveled to France after winning a silver medal with TalTech.

Kullerkann went to practice with team Le Cannet, managed by the new Estonian national team head coach Lorenzo Micelli, but France enforced lockdown on March 17. Since then, Kullerkann has stayed at a hotel ten kilometers from Cannes.

"I have been here near Cannes since the beginning of March, when i traveled here to train until the end of the season. Unfortunately, I've been quarantined for 25 days now," Kullerkann told ERR on Saturday. "In France, you can only leave your house with a permission form. The form has four possible categories on it that constitute acceptable reasons to leave home: to work, to shop for essential items, for vital family reasons or physical exercise near your home."

"The form must be filled in with personal information such as your address, so the authorities know you haven't ventured further than 1 km from your home," she added.

"The rules are quite strict as police are patrolling on the streets and anyone who is out without a form, or if the form is unsuitable for whatever reason, faces a fine of €135," Kullerkann said. "I have tried to stay at home for as much as possible. We are living in a resort hotel where there is luckily enough room to train without needing the form. We have plenty of equipment here. So the conditions are quite good and this is one of the reasons why I decided not to come back to Estonia last month."

