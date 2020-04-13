ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign labor controls in omnibus bill too rigid and political, say critics ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
A Riigikogu sitting.
A Riigikogu sitting. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

An omnibus bill currently under consideration in the Riigikogu includes several proposed amendments involving foreigners in Estonia to draw criticism from the Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise as well as the Constitutional Committee of the Riigikogu, online news portal Delfi writes.

Both the Constitutional Committee and the chancellor of justice find that several sections in the bill aren't directly connected to resolving issues related to the ongoing emergency situation, with the justice chancellor noting that foreigners' rights to enter the country are already restricted under the emergency situation, due to which it isn't possible to implement several legal provisions that regulate foreign labor in Estonia, Delfi writes (link in Estonian).

The Constitutional Committee finds that a provision in the bill regulating the registration of short-term foreign labor in Estonia is too strict, unrelated to the emergency situation and rather political in nature, due to which it should be left out of the bill altogether.

According to the current wording of the bill, as proposed by the Estonian government, a foreigner's right to remain on Estonian territory should be terminated prematurely in the event that a foreigner's employment contract "ends or has ended" — wording that prompted Center MP Oudekki Loone to express concerns that this could allow for foreigners who have come to Estonia to work to be expelled from the country immediately upon losing their jobs, leaving foreign employees in a weaker position to negotiate employment, which in turn could undermine the interests of all employees in Estonia.

Loone proposed adding a 30-day stipulation in which time a foreign employee can sign a new employment contract, otherwise the current wording leaves foreign labor open to becoming the target of corruption, as the lack of definition would leave the law up to the interpretation of officials.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikoguconstitutional committeeforeign laboremergency situationomnibus bill
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:33

Little-known businesswoman donates €50,000 to Center party

19:08

PPA turning 100 drivers per week away from border crossings

18:47

Ministry of Social Affairs developing coronavirus alert app

18:19

State focusing on supporting tourism sector, small businesses

17:53

Gallery: Shipment of protective equipment for PERH arrives in Tallinn

17:29

Bill would allow Riigikogu to work remotely

16:56

Opening of Veskimöldre mall likely to be postponed

16:34

French-American jazz guitarist releases album of Estonian covers

16:05

TalTech researchers: Why the pandemic may pave the way for online voting

15:27

Foreign labor controls in omnibus bill too rigid and political, say critics

15:07

Students still left with several graduation-related questions

14:39

Teachers left confused by lifting of school restrictions

14:11

Gallery: Spring is getting closer Updated

13:57

Singing Revolution icon: We have survived greater catastrophes

13:32

Finance minister: State should not provide Bolt with direct support

13:03

Gerd Kanter wants to continue running the EOC's Athletes' Committee

12:36

Registered unemployment rises to 7 percent

12:13

Olympic Committee appeals to stay home reach half a million people

12:12

Health Board: 24 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three more deaths Updated

11:47

Jõelähtme traffic restrictions have proved effective and stopped crowds

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: