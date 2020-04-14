Hundreds of hectares of forests cut down due to bark beetle

The more and more widely spreading bark beetles in Estonia have damaged almost 2,000 hectares of state-owned forest, the inventory of the State Forest Management Center (RMK) showed. RMK plans to cut 3.8 million cubic meters of wood this year.

Damage from the bark beetles does not increase the overall felling volume, although the part of the felling is increased in the damaged forests. The elimination of bark beetles will continue during the spring harvest.

RMK said to limit the spread of bark beetles, up to a thousand hectares of the damaged forest should be additionally removed this year and 200,000 cubic meters of wood should be processed quickly.

Member of the Management Board of RMK Tavo Uuetalu said in order to reduce the number of beetles, it is necessary to cut down trees from damage sites and leave them standing for a few weeks.

"Then the beetles that have wintered in the soil inhabit the raw logs. It makes sense to cut down the damaged trees. In autumn, we leave the spruce trees that are healthy, we do not cut them, in the spring, during the birds´ peace period, we cut down those spruce trees that have been badly damaged. The overall feeling volume is not increasing according to the current plan," Uuetalu said.

RMK generally does not clear-cut forests that have been damaged by the bark beetles, but only in exceptional cases and in agreement with the Environmental Board. One such felling site is near Koeru by Piibe Road.

Tarmo Tamm, the procurement manager of RMK's Northeast region, said that approximately 35 hectares will be cut down due to damaged trees.

The largest damaged forests are located in the area of ​​the 2016 storm from Võru and Valga to Tartu, the second largest hearth is in Järva County and Lääne-Virumaa Pandivere spruces. Dried logs generally are not good for producing high-quality building materials, they are sold in logs and used to produce pellets. However, there is no reason to fear the overheating of the firewood market now, because according to Uuetalu, there was no proper winter and the foresters were in serious trouble regarding logging activities.

"Today, there is a situation in the Estonian market where there is the greatest shortage of firewood. So I think that if we cut down these damaged trees, we will balance the firewood market," Uuetalu said.

