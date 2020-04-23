ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonia underground mine to resume operations on Monday

Estonia Mine
Estonia Mine Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
The Estonia mine, which in early April shut down underground processes in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, is to resume operations on Monday, April 27.

The management of Enefit Kaevandused, the mining arm of Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, was forced to suspend operations of the company's Estonia underground mine as an employee of the mine was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

"The employee in question has now recovered and as far as we know, the virus was not transmitted to other employees. As a result, work at the underground mine can resume, addressing precautionary measures to help hinder the spread of the virus," Enefit Kaevandused CEO Andres Vainola said.

The company consulted the Health Board (Terviseamet) prior to the decision. Vainola added that while the operations were suspended, all precautionary measures were reviewed.

"Wearing a protective mask or a respirator is mandatory on the company's territory, both above the ground and underground during the transportation of workers. The necessary amount of personal protective equipment and disinfectants for this has been guaranteed. We have ordered additional buses to transport workers so keeping a safe distance is possible during the ride. In each bus there is a person distributing masks and explaining and enforcing the rules. Symptomatic workers will have their temperature taken and the premises and vehicles will be disinfected regularly," Vainola noted.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

eesti energiaenefit kaevandusedestonia minecoronavirus emergency measures
