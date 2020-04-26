Coronavirus: Two deaths, nine new cases, 94 patients in hospital

Two people have died in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus and nine positive tests were recorded, the Health Board said on Sunday. The number of patients being treated in hospital is continuing to fall.

During the last day, an 84-year-old woman died at Lääne-Tallinn Central Hospital and a 78-year-old woman died at Pärnu Hospital.

Due to a technical error, a person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 after they died at home had been excluded from the current calculation. A total of 49 people have died after contracting coronavirus in Estonia.

Between 7 a.m. April 25 and 7 a.m. April 26, a total of 604 tests for COVID-19 were analyzed across the country. Of these, nine were positive or 1.5 percent.

Seven cases were diagnosed in Harju County, and one each in Pärnu County and Saare County. Statistics are compiled on the basis of population register data. Harju County has had the most cases of new infections diagnosed this week.

As of Sunday morning, 94 patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and six are using ventilators. On Saturday, 99 patients were being treated in hospitals. 233 people have been discharged so far.

To date, a total of 47,933 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,643 or 3.4 percent have been positive.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!