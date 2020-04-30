Court allows Lidl in Tartu to start building

Tartu Administrative Court didn´t uphold supermarket Maxima Eesti OÜ's application to apply for primary legal protection in a dispute over a building permit for a Lidl supermarket in the Annelinn district of Tartu, Tartu Postimees writes.

This means that based on the building permit issued by the Tartu Rural Municipality at the end of March, Lidl has the green light to start building, the newspaper writes (link in Estonian).

Maxima has the right to dispute the court order at the circuit court, but if the notice of the start of the building process has been presented, Lidl can start building, Kadri Vaidre, senior lawyer of the Tartu City Legal Service said.

A spokesperson for Lidl said that the company doesn´t wish to add or comment on anything related to the building of the store.

Last week, Maxima submitted an application to the Tartu Administrative Court to cancel the building permit issued to Lidl and to apply for primary legal protection. With this application, Maxima continues an old fight that started with a detailed plan, and its core was that there were too many grocery stores in the particular area.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!