ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Court allows Lidl in Tartu to start building ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Artist's impression of a new Lidl store in Pärnu. The disputed outlet is planned for Tartu.
Artist's impression of a new Lidl store in Pärnu. The disputed outlet is planned for Tartu. Source: Pärnu City Government.
News

Tartu Administrative Court didn´t uphold supermarket Maxima Eesti OÜ's application to apply for primary legal protection in a dispute over a building permit for a Lidl supermarket in the Annelinn district of Tartu, Tartu Postimees writes.

This means that based on the building permit issued by the Tartu Rural Municipality at the end of March, Lidl has the green light to start building, the newspaper writes (link in Estonian).

Maxima has the right to dispute the court order at the circuit court, but if the notice of the start of the building process has been presented, Lidl can start building, Kadri Vaidre, senior lawyer of the Tartu City Legal Service said.

A spokesperson for Lidl said that the company doesn´t wish to add or comment on anything related to the building of the store.

Last week, Maxima submitted an application to the Tartu Administrative Court to cancel the building permit issued to Lidl and to apply for primary legal protection. With this application, Maxima continues an old fight that started with a detailed plan, and its core was that there were too many grocery stores in the particular area.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

maximatartu administrative courtannelinntartu lidl
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:54

Radisson Blu Sky hotel to lay off up to 98 workers

13:24

French air force starts four-month Ämari NATO air policing duties

12:59

Chief editor of Delfi: Shortcomings of Estonian journalism are not systemic

12:35

Jõgeva furniture factory can sew four million masks per month

12:15

Government to discuss foreign citizen right to appeal visa denials in court

11:50

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 52

11:33

Ekspress Group sees digital revenue Q1 2020 growth but makes losses

11:12

President Kaljulaid to UN Secretary: Estonia to keep pandemic on UNSC table

10:49

Tallink ships join global horn-sounding recognizing crisis workers

10:31

April 30 tax returns deadline extended due to pandemic

09:48

Relative outsider appointed new Saaremaa mayor

09:26

Court allows Lidl in Tartu to start building

09:02

Prime minister thanks Poland at end of NATO air policing stint

08:38

Pharmacies saw largest retail sector sales growth in March

08:09

Eesti Post hiking domestic prices, international parcels may get cheaper

29.04

Q1 profit of SEB Estonia down 7 percent on year at €2.3 million

29.04

March tax intake down 23 percent on year at €405.4 million

29.04

Health Board: Speed of the spread of coronavirus has slowed

29.04

Labor Inspectorate expects increase in wage disputes in May and June

29.04

Justice minister agrees with Kaljulaid: Law can be made more specific

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: