ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kuressaare Hospital Patients' Council expresses support for medical chief ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kuressaare Hospital
Kuressaare Hospital Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Kuressaare Hospital Patients' Council expressed support for the hospital's medical chief Edward Laane saying he had made improvements to the hospital during his time there despite accusations of incompetence made by staff last week.

The council sent the letter to Saaremaa municipality, the health board, the Health Insurance Fund and Kuressaare Hospital.

The council described Laane's activities and said he had improved the quality of hospital treatment. They listed examples such as bringing specialists and chemotherapy to the hospital and developing patient-centered services.

In addition, the appeal stated that Laane's activities have, among other things, increased people's sense of security.

The patients' council of Kuressaare Hospital was established in July last year under the leadership of Edward Laane.

Last week 24 doctors and employees at Kuressaare Hospital issued a petition calling for the removal of Laane, citing incompetence in the way he had handled the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) at the hospital.

The petition they signed accuses Laane of interfering in the workings of the hospital, including committing violations of data privacy, a high degree of absenteeism, and providing patients with a controversial anti-malarial drug without following proper procedures.

On Friday, the Data Protection Inspectorate initiated proceedings against Kuressaare Hospital to find out whether Laane had read health records of patients and staff, which he is alleged to have done.

Laane provided a lengthy response to the accusations on Thursday. A message posted on Kuressaare Hospital's Facebook page, said, for one thing, many of the doctors who signed the petition had not even been present on the ground at the hospital during the pandemic.

The Kuressaare Ambulance service posted a message of support for Laane on the hospital's facebook page.

The council of Kuressaare Hospital will meet to discuss the issue on Thursday.

During March and April, Saaremaa, and Saare County, had the most cases of coronavirus in Estonia. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

saaremaaedward laanecoronavirusemergency situationkuressaare hospital
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:35

Kredex supervisory board to decide on Tallink's loan on Friday

19:05

Kuressaare Hospital Patients' Council expresses support for medical chief

18:53

Tallink adding extra departures to Tallinn-Helsinki route

18:31

Omniva looking into USPS not sending parcels to Estonia

18:04

Helir-Valdor Seeder: Could Europe Day reach the Urals one day?

17:45

Institute to start analysis of safety area for potential nuclear plant

17:29

Number of people seeking help with drug addiction surges during crisis

17:12

Mobile game aimed at supporting mental health helping kids in quarantine

17:09

Tallinn Airport trying to restore 10 routes to 'important' destinations

16:56

Former IT minister gives up state damages court claim, seeks compromise

16:32

Ministry lifts restrictions on prescription, over-the-counter drugs

16:14

Public Midsummer events canceled this year

15:55

More than 2,000 people registered as unemployed last week

15:35

Kiik: State could extend payment of crisis aid until July at most

15:11

Carri Ginter and Kaspar Endrikson: Goodbye dividends and executive bonuses!

14:40

Party financing watchdog still demanding Greens return forbidden donation

14:11

Seed library opens in Tallinn

13:42

Opinion: Estonia leaves digital mark on UN

13:11

Drive-in movie screenings, concerts permitted from Friday

12:42

Coronavirus antibodies study to start in Saare County and Õismäe

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: