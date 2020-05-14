ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

White snus sees significant sales growth since introduction last year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
White snus for sale in Estonia.
White snus for sale in Estonia. Source: ERR
News

Excise revenue from white snus has grown by 25 percent on year, to €753,000, in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2020), pointing to a significant growth in its consumption. This growth has also contributed to a decline of illicit sales of regular snus, which so far as the European Union goes is legal for sale only in Sweden.

White snus, tobacco-free nicotine pads usually inserted under the top lip for maximum effect, differs from regular snus (not to be confused with snuff, a dry powder snorted into the nasal cavity-ed.) in being both tobacco-free and not moistened during its production process, was first introduced to the Estonian market last year.

Through 2019, total excise receipts from white snus came to €893,000, a figure not far from being met in Q1 2020. Total excise receipts since the product came on sale come to €1.6 million.

Peter Puks, board member at Foxtrot Uniform Capital OÜ, among the first to introduce white snus for sale in Estonia, sales consumer interest is also showing a constant growth trend, despite the pandemic.

"It seems to have been growing even more during the crisis. We mainly sell at Circle K and Olerex [fuel station] chains; people during the crisis have [however] opted to go to convenience stores to buy snus portions. In general, we are seeing that people are also trying to quit smoking. This is a good starting point for quitting, "said Puks.

Sweden is the only country in the EU where snus containing tobacco is legal for sale.

Companies originally started selling white snus online, but this was banned on June 1 last year, after which it appeared in filling stations, kiosks and other stores.

The average price of a box of white snus is €6-8, ERR reports.

Teet Mutli, Product Manager at R-Kiosk, says white snus makes up about 10 percent of sales in the tobacco [sic] product category.

"We have been selling tobacco-free nicotine pads in our small stores since August 2019, and sales figures show a steady growth trend," Mutli told ERR.

Illegal snus sales have declined

Snus containing tobacco is legal for use but sale is prohibited in Estonia. It had earlier been sold via online social media groups.

Merilin Jürma, Head of Strategic Analysis at the Tax and Customs Board (MTA), says that the market for illegal snus has significantly decreased since the sale of the legal (i.e. white snus) product, however.

"For example, in the first four months of 2020, the number of cases of illegally sold snus uncovered has fallen by almost 20 percent on year, though the impact of the emergency and the closure of borders must also be taken into account," he said.

Peeter Puks agreed. "I think we can see this now. I've researched it here and there. We've looked at illegal snus [online] groups, and it can be seen that [the introduction of white snus] affected a lot of illegal sales. I think that you being able to buy white snus legally has been beneficial, including for the state coffers."

Nonetheless, the consumption of both types of snus, and the legal sale of white snus, along with the illegal sale of tobacco-containing snus, have all risen among the youth, Puks said.

"As far as young people are concerned, unfortunately we cannot be responsible for everyone. We are still well-known in the retail chains, and customer service staff check young people's ages. I am very sorry if adults have been buying it and giving it to minors," said Puks. 

Penalties for adults in the latter case should be tightened, he thought.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

mtasnuswhite snuswhite snus sales in estoniaillegal snus salesexcise receipts in estoniatobacco sales in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

radio tallinn

Emergency situation
Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:47

Doctor: People recovered from COVID-19 develop different immunities

11:40

Gallery: Mother bear and cub at large in Tallinn suburb Updated

11:25

One death related to COVID-19 in in Estonia in past 24 hours, 7 new cases

11:13

UT extends admissions application period, offers help to highschoolers

10:34

White snus sees significant sales growth since introduction last year

10:14

Prime minister and NATO Secretary General discussed security matters

09:52

Three of the six patients dead at LTKH were infected in hospital

09:24

Ferry lines reopen between Tallinn and Finland for employment travel

09:01

Tallinn mayor: Big city means more caution required in restrictions lifting

08:41

Luik, EU Defence Ministers discuss coronavirus crisis impact on security

08:19

Party ratings: Support largely unchanged, Isamaa currently in doldrums

08:01

Tallinn Music Week organizers confirm festival will take place in August

13.05

Finns working in Estonia will not have to quarantine after crossing border

13.05

Premium liiga players all test negative for coronavirus

13.05

Kiviberg confirms Viljandi Folk will take place: We will comply with rules

13.05

Ratas: We want to work with WHO to digitalize exchange of health data

13.05

Merle Viirmaa: Of respect for and within journalism

13.05

East Tallinn Central Hospital to allow birth partners from May 18

13.05

Tallinn shortlisted for European Green Capital 2022 award

13.05

Students opt out of narrow mathematics state examination

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: