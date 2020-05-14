Bank of Estonia: Pandemic sees services imports/exports fall in March

Estonia's current account was in an estimated €31-million deficit in March, the Bank of Estonia reports. Exports of goods fell by 5 percent, and imports by 2 percent, on year to March, with the emergency situation declared mid-month impacting services even more, with an 18 percent and 23 percent fall for exports and imports respectively.

The central bank says the 12-month cumulative stands at €529 million for March (down from €543 million in March 2019), which is 1.9 percent of GDP (down from 2.1 percent a year earlier).

The so-called flash estimate follows International Monetary Fund (IMF) methodology in compiling, and is compiled from various primary data sources on a monthly, rather than quarterly bases.

Bank of Estonia March import/export breakdown:

Current account deficit: -€31 million.

Exports of goods fell by 5 percent and imports by 2 percent.

Exports of services fell by 18 percent, imports by 23 percent; travel and transport saw biggest fall.

Goods account deficit rose by €37 million, to -€100 million, on year.

Computer services account continued to grow.

Services surplus roughly same as March 2019.

Investment income and current transfers fell, meaning negative balance of primary and secondary income narrowed to €53 million.

Surplus on capital account stood at €40 million euros due to active take-up of infrastructure support.

Current and capital accounts together were in surplus, making Estonia again a net lender to the rest of the world.

