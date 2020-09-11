Concerts, documentary to be broadcast marking Arvo Pärt's 85th birthday

To mark the 85th birthday of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt on September 11, ERR will broadcast several concerts and a documentary about Pärt's life will be shown on television for the first time.

ETV

"Arvo Pärt. Päevikud"

September 11 at 8 p.m.

An important part of understanding Arvo Pärt's music is his creative diaries, which the composer has kept from his creative crisis in the 1970s to the present day. An exhibition is now open at the Arvo Pärt Center in Laulasmaa, focusing on thoughts from these diaries.

"Arvo Pärt. Muusikajanu"

September 11 at 8.35 p.m.

ETV2

"Arvo Pärt 85. Sünnipäevakontsert"

September 11 at 9.30 p.m.

There have been great turning points in Arvo Pärt's life - both times of suffering, but also deep peace and joy. The short film by Jaan Tootsen and Jaak Kilm takes a look at his life and creative development.

KLASSIKARAADIO

Klassikaraadio will mediate the concert to listeners on September at 11 p.m.



At 7.30 p.m. "Arvo Pärt. 24 prelüüdi ühele fuugale" (2002)

At 9 p.m. "MI: Arvo Pärt" (2015)

At 9.30 "Arvo Pärt. Päevikud" (2020)

At 10.05 p.m. "Arvo Pärt - isegi kui ma kõik kaotan" (2015)

At 11.34 p.m. "Tintinnabuli metsas" (2018)

At 12.35 a.m. "Pärdi puudutus" (2018)

RAADIO 4

September 11, Pärt's children's songs can be listened to on the radio. In the evening at 9 p.m., Klassikastuudio will have a special show "Pärt 85".

JUPITER

From the web channel Jupiter.err.ee Pärt's masterpieces Te Deum, Fratres, In Principio, Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten, Orient & Occident, Lamentate, Passio and many others can be listened to.

