Comarket stores to become Selver outlets starting October

No-frills supermarket chain Comarket is to be rebranded Selver, following this year's acquisition by the latter.

Selver, owned by the Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp, acquired ABC Supermaket AS, which operated the Comarket chain, in April.

The deal led to 16 Comarket stores appearing in Harju, Parnu and Tartu counties, as well as two of the higher-end Delice stores, also previously owned by ABC Supermarket AS, in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn, and in Pärnu city.

Additionally, Selver snapped up the Solaris outlet in the Tallinn mall of the same name, after the deal was finalized in May, with the full rebrand due to be introduced from October through to next summer.

The move gives Selver smaller stores which it had not had before.

"Creating a small store format is a strategic and long-awaited step for Selver," Kristi Lomp, Selver board member, said.

Selver's Partnerkaart loyalty card offers will be valid in the former Comarket stores after the rebrand.

Delice and the Solaris grocery store will retain their branding and product range.

Of other stores with a similar demographic, the former Säästumarkt was taken over by Rimi some years ago, while German discount supermarket chain Lidl is planning to enter the Estonian market in the coming months.