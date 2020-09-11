news

Comarket stores to become Selver outlets starting October ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Comarket stores will soon be rebranded Selver ABC outlets after this year's takeover.
Comarket stores will soon be rebranded Selver ABC outlets after this year's takeover. Source: Selver press materials.
News

No-frills supermarket chain Comarket is to be rebranded Selver, following this year's acquisition by the latter.

Selver, owned by the Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp, acquired ABC Supermaket AS, which operated the Comarket chain, in April.

The deal led to 16 Comarket stores appearing in Harju, Parnu and Tartu counties, as well as two of the higher-end Delice stores, also previously owned by ABC Supermarket AS, in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn, and in Pärnu city.

Additionally, Selver snapped up the Solaris outlet in the Tallinn mall of the same name, after the deal was finalized in May, with the full rebrand due to be introduced from October through to next summer.

The move gives Selver smaller stores which it had not had before.

"Creating a small store format is a strategic and long-awaited step for Selver," Kristi Lomp, Selver board member, said.

Selver's Partnerkaart loyalty card offers will be valid in the former Comarket stores after the rebrand.

Delice and the Solaris grocery store will retain their branding and product range.

Of other stores with a similar demographic, the former Säästumarkt was taken over by Rimi some years ago, while German discount supermarket chain Lidl  is planning to enter the Estonian market in the coming months.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Interview: Media organization chief on European Commission ERR complaint

11:34

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, more than half of them in Tallinn

10:24

Latvian health minister: Not likely to raise coronavirus bar on entry

11.09

Comarket stores to become Selver outlets starting October

11.09

Statistics: Public transport by all types fell 60 percent y-o-y to Q2 2020

11.09

Foreign ministry: New rules apply from Saturday when traveling to Latvia

11.09

Foreign students inviting family members to Estonia ever more often

11.09

Bill obliges political advisors to submit declarations of interest

11.09

Alcohol sales restrictions continue in Harju, Ida-Viru counties

11.09

Latvia imposes travel restrictions on Estonia

11.09

Coop bank customers and deposit grow, profits fall 14 percent in August

11.09

Health Board: Increased number of referrals creating testing queues

11.09

Education minister: Tallinn school measures disproportionate

11.09

President meets finance minister Martin Helme at Kadriorg

11.09

Tänak: Rally Turkey is hardest of WRC season

11.09

In case you missed it: September 5-11

11.09

Concerts, documentary to be broadcast marking Arvo Pärt's 85th birthday

11.09

Tallinn schools implementing distance learning in different ways

11.09

Tartu university researchers begin COVID-19 monitoring in Harju County

11.09

Coronavirus-stricken Nõmme Kalju knocked out of Europa League

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: