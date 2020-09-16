Five new bicycle repair points in Tallinn

Five new, unique self-service and free-to-use bicycle repair points have been installed in Tallinn, where cyclists can pump up flat tires, adjust saddles and set-up their bike ready in other ways.

Three of the five repair points are situated in Nõmme, on the southern outskirts of the capital. District governor Grete Šillis noted that foot and bicycle roads are now in very frequent use. "There is no longer any need to cut short your cycling trip because of a flat tire; cyclists are now able to re-inflate the tire temporarily, at least until they get to a more comfortable repair shop. The repair spots, located on Viljandi and Kitsarööpa, are extremely convenient. Users can also reflate pram etc. tires. In addition, it is also possible to make minor repairs with various tools, including tightening the loose pedals or adjusting brakes," said Šillis.

"September is the month of an environmentally friendly movement - the repair points are also in support of Tallinn's ambition to become European Green Capital in 2022. Tallinn is slowly, but steadily, moving towards the concept whereby cyclists will be able to get from one part of the city to another, fast and safely. For example, it takes 30 minutes from Vääna (in Nõmme - ed.) and via the bike road, to Stroomi beach (a distance of around 10 km - ed.). This actually connects four districts - Nõmme, Haabersti, Mustamäe and Põhja-Tallinn."

Alo Lõoke, CEO of Eesti Terviserajad, the company behind the initiative, said that the number of cyclists in Tallinn has clearly risen over the years. "Not all households have wrenches, tools or bicycle pumps with the correct nozzle to set up the tire etc. Sometimes, however, due to a lack of tools at home, a bike remains unused," said Lõoke.

"At the repair points, everyone can inspect their bikes and alsothose of their family members, and get them cycle-ready before heading to a health track. We have fulfilled our goal if at least some bikes which are currently gathering cobwebs in a storage room can be put back into use."

The five self-service repair points are located in Tallinn on the Järve-Tartu-Viljandi road foot and bike lane (at the parking lot on Liivametsa tn near Lake Ülemiste), close to the Rimi supermarket on Hiiu, in Nõmme, at the Nõmme-Haabersti pedestrian and bike track (at the Tähetorni parking lot), in Päe park (Lasnamäe) and close to the Pirita Sports Centre, at the start of the health track.

