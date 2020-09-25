news

Tallinn orders schools to postpone start of pre-school to January ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Start of a school year.
Start of a school year. Source: Hanna Samoson /ERR
News

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) has ordered the capital's schools to postpone the start of their pre-school classes to the new year, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Kõlvart met with city leaders on Wednesday evening, September 23, where he delivered the order to postpone the start of pre-schools to next year.

According to the new plans, the pre-schools operating at Tallinn municipal schools will start in January. This requirement doesn't apply to private schools and pre-schools using the premises of private schools, however.

This means that there will half as less time to prepare for the full-on school.

Head of the training center at Kadriorg German upper-secondary school (Kardrioru Saksa Gümnaasium) informed parents of its pre-schoolers that the school's teachers are developing a new plan, with which the pre-school curriculum could be fulfilled even if pupils only start in January.

"If necessary, by holding classes twice a week, or for longer hours, and also during breaks," head of the training center Jane Lauter pointed out in her letter to the parents. "If permission is granted earlier, we will start as soon as possible."

Children going to a pre-school at a municipal school need to pay for the privilege. Kadriorg German upper-secondary will defer the pre-payments to January, but if the parents want to give up the place in the interim, the pre-payment will be refunded.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

