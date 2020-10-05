news

Temporary barriers set up around Maarjamäe World War Two memorial ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Warning signs near the Maarjamäe Memorial.
Warning signs near the Maarjamäe Memorial. Source: Keskkonnaministeerium
News

The Ministry of the Environment is limiting access to parts of a Soviet-era memorial complex in the Pirita district of Tallinn, as a safety measure as the installation continues to crumble.

The move follows concerns over the Maarjamäe Memorial's condition, which reportedly includes a risk of falling masonry in the vicinity of the World War Two monument.

Deputy chancellor at the ministry, Margit Martinson, explained that for a long time the ministry, together with the city of Tallinn and other ministries, has been looking for an answer to the question of how to solve the Maarjamäe complexes' issues, including land ownership, and to arrange the renovation of the facilities.

The memorial is situated on land whose responsibility - be it the City of Tallinn or the state - is not clear yet, Martinson said.

"As finding a solution takes time, public safety has to be ensured. We want to help the stateon this question and we are establishing a safety zone around the memorial complex area," she said.

From Monday, October 5, temporary barriers will be set up around the memorial, including its most visible feature, the Jääretk obelisk.

The state real estate body, the RKAS, ordered an audit in 2016 which said that the complex was already in a dangerous state and recommended renovating it as soon as possible, given that the rate of decay can if anything accelerate. The audit also recommended posting warning signs and partly limiting the access to the area.

Progress on doing that foundered on the land ownership issue, though members of the public have reportedly acted on their own initiative in recent times to put up makeshift warning signs.

The Ministry of the Environment, responsible for managing the land issue, has submitted a memorandum on the Maarjamäe memorial complex, where they ask for direction on solutions from the national government, who are in turn set to discuss said memo.

Renovating the memorial would cost around €3 million, it is reported.

The Maarjamäe memorial stands on Pirita tee, between the Lasnamäe ridge and Tallinn Bay. It was erected to commemorate those who had fallen defending the Soviet Union in World War Two. The nearby Memorial to the Victims of Communism was unveiled in 2018.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

Finnish health board mulling easing travel restrictions

16:51

Kihnu island residents unhappy with changes in ferry traffic regulations

16:12

Consumer rights group suing Turkish Airlines over flight delay compensation

15:53

Social minister sees Tallinn Hospital 2026 completion as realistic

15:21

Tallinn-Brussels direct flights open for first time since March

14:56

State to raise benefits for unemployed entrepreneurs next year

14:43

Coronavirus round-up: September 28 - October 4 Updated

14:26

Festival organizers: Digital festival can't fully replace regular events

14:09

Watch again: OECD faces major transition, says Kaljulaid on candidacy Updated

13:42

Tallink travel numbers for September down 66 percent from last year

12:47

Ken Torn comes in second at ERC3 Rally Fafe Montelongo

12:39

Temporary barriers set up around Maarjamäe World War Two memorial

11:42

Cyclist Kangert eighth overall after first two Giro d'Italia stages

11:16

Prosecutor, lawyers appeal Savisaar corruption ruling to Supreme Court

10:44

Health Board: 10 new COVID-19 cases discovered over last 24 hours

10:37

Real estate companies predict recovery from crisis, followed by stability

10:01

Hunt and Saints prevail over Detroit Lions after slow start

09:33

Health board emergency medicine chief: We need to get used to face-masks

08:56

Tourism companies eager for further flight restriction relaxations

08:32

US-Russia nuclear non-proliferation talks taking place in Helsinki Monday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: