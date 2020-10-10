news

Estonia 200 elects new board, Kristina Kallas continues as chairman ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonia 200 council meeting on October 10, 2020.
Open gallery
19 photos
News

Members of the non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 elected Kristina Kallas to continue as chairman and a new board on Saturday at a general assembly in Tallinn.

Margus Tsahkna, Karin Kaup-Lapõnin, Marek Reinaas, Lauri Hussar, Pirko Konsa, Jaak Laineste, Margot Roose, Aleksei Jašin were elected to the party's management board.

Kallas said Estonia 200 will form the next government, adding she sees resentment towards the current political culture and stagnation in other parties as well.

"We want change... And we have the courage to make it happen. We will have this opportunity soon," Kallas said.

"Estonia 200 will form the next government and it will be a strong, professional team working for the new generation. Today we elected a board consisting exclusively of professionals in their field and young people who will bring change. We are ready to form a government today."

Estonia 200 formed shortly before the last election in 2019 and narrowly missed being represented in the Riigikogu gaining 4.4 percent of the vote, but missing the 5 percent threshold.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:19

Center Party elects Tõnis Mölder as new council chairman Updated

19:00

Estonia 200 elects new board, Kristina Kallas continues as chairman

18:41

MEP: EU Eastern Partnership program no longer sustainable in current form

16:32

Rally Estonia included in 2021 WRC calendar

15:36

Popov: Alexei Navalny's team considered seeking treatment in Estonia

14:40

K9 self-propelled howitzers admitted into Estonian defense forces

13:30

Gallery: 15 of Tartu's SmartEnCity 'smartovka' murals have been completed

12:50

Gallery: Isamaa holds council meeting

11:25

Health Board: 37 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

10:22

Geological Survey continuing exploration of phosphate rock in Viru region

08:48

Latvia changes self-isolation rules from Saturday

09.10

EDF platoon completes fourth month of Kabul NATO service

09.10

Secretary of State brings MS Estonia relatives up to speed on developments

09.10

Audit office: Government COVID-19 reserve three-quarters used up

09.10

Tänak languishing in 9th place after four Sardinia rally stages

09.10

Prosecutor general: Danske court case leak did not originate in Estonia

09.10

No news is good news on Prosha the bear's release into Russian wilderness

09.10

Research institute: Economic downturn to be 5 percent for 2020

09.10

Mobile ID experiencing disruptions Friday Updated

09.10

Paper: Viljandi cafe closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: