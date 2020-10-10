Estonia 200 elects new board, Kristina Kallas continues as chairman

Members of the non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 elected Kristina Kallas to continue as chairman and a new board on Saturday at a general assembly in Tallinn.

Margus Tsahkna, Karin Kaup-Lapõnin, Marek Reinaas, Lauri Hussar, Pirko Konsa, Jaak Laineste, Margot Roose, Aleksei Jašin were elected to the party's management board.

Kallas said Estonia 200 will form the next government, adding she sees resentment towards the current political culture and stagnation in other parties as well.

"We want change... And we have the courage to make it happen. We will have this opportunity soon," Kallas said.

"Estonia 200 will form the next government and it will be a strong, professional team working for the new generation. Today we elected a board consisting exclusively of professionals in their field and young people who will bring change. We are ready to form a government today."

Estonia 200 formed shortly before the last election in 2019 and narrowly missed being represented in the Riigikogu gaining 4.4 percent of the vote, but missing the 5 percent threshold.

--

