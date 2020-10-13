news

Ratas: Estonia's coronavirus outbreak is under control

Social distancing
Social distancing "Stay Healthy!" sign on Tallinn's Reidi Road. Source: Aron Urb/ Stenbock House
There are the first signs that the coronavirus outbreak which started at the end of the summer is under control, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said on Tuesday.

He the data of the last few days confirms that Estonia has managed to slow down the spread of the virus in all counties and among people over 50, who are the most at risk.

"The outbreak of the disease in Harju County and Ida-Viru County and the spread of the infection in the workplace still need attention," the prime minister added. "The coming weeks will show whether the number of new infections will remain at the same level, or start to fall or rise again."

Ratas said this will happen due to people's diligent, vigilant and responsible daily behavior.

On the last three days 19, 18 and 25 infections have been diagnosed, which is the smallest numbers for several weeks.

Last week, for the first time since the start of August, the number of new cases of coronavirus started to fall. While the number of tests has fallen in recent weeks, the weekly totals are still higher than during the emergency situation.

Read more in ERR New's coronavirus round-up.

Editor: Helen Wright

