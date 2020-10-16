news

Jõks: Estonia's liberal attitude towards fighting coronavirus is effective ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Allar Jõks
Allar Jõks Source: ERR
News

Estonia has stayed within the law when limiting the spread of the coronavirus except for a few moments during the emergency situation and overall, the prevention of the coronavirus has been successful, attorney and former Chancellor of Justice Allar Jõks said on Friday.

"There is no basis in law for making masks obligatory," Jõks said in the interview with Vikerraadio morning program.

"Let's look at the numbers, despite the absence of a mask obligation, we have done well. The obligation of the mask can create a fake sense of security and cause an even wider spread of the virus, also an intensification of hysteria and whistle-blowing," Jõks said.

Latvia established the obligation to wear a mask indoors.

"It should be distinguished if it's legally acceptable and medically justified. The worry is that among doctors in Estonia or in the world, there is no consensus on wearing masks. If it's not medically justified, there is no juridical basis to make it obligatory," Jõks explained.

"In Latvia, you can get thrown out of public transport or get a warning when you are not wearing a mask. There are several juridical issues. I can't evaluate if the obligation is legal or not," Jõks said.

Jõks said in March the virus and emergency came unexpectedly and the government used measures, such as the closing shopping centers, for which there was no legal basis. "There were grounds for restricting movement but not forbidding service."

"There was also a ban on private medical services. People forgave it, understood, no one went to court," Jõks noted.

"Now it's a new long-term reality and why should we tolerate the long-term restriction when it leads to the loss of human dignity or humiliation," the lawyer continued.

"I understand the governments, they are under pressure to show that they are doing something," Jõks said. "A citizen should not go to court for every stupid thing, we have constitutional guards who perform their role well, such as the Chancellor of Justice. Opinions must be expressed publicly, and this creates an atmosphere where Estonia does not become a state of whistle-blowing."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:40

Huawei asks government to review communications networks regulation

11:13

Jõks: Estonia's liberal attitude towards fighting coronavirus is effective

10:54

Health Board: 37 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:42

Weather: Cold temperatures will remain through weekend and next week

10:11

Experts: Tartu-Tallinn track should be straightened before electrification

09:38

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus currently second in Budapest

09:06

Physicians Association: No idea where this year's flu vaccine has gone

08:33

Tallinn will not hold traditional Christmas market in 2020

08:05

Government confirms €30 million support package for Nordica Updated

15.10

Estonia gives €100,000 to help humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

15.10

Late night alcohol sales ban extended by one month

15.10

Former Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas to leave politics, move into business Updated

15.10

Tiit Terik: At least one reason for pensions hike

15.10

Centenary of Finland, Soviet Russia peace agreement signing marked in Tartu

15.10

Property developers complain to EU Commission about Porto Franco loan

15.10

Health Board: 33 new coronavirus cases recorded in last 24 hours Updated

15.10

Vesterbacka to handle Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel environmental survey

15.10

Estonia to apply for Arctic Council observer status by end of 2020

15.10

Scientist: Noise causes heart disease in 100 Tallinn citizens yearly

15.10

Kalev/Cramo players test negative for coronavirus

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: