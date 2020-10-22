news

MP: Social Democrats cannot support amendments to Aliens Act ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The Social Democrats will enter the local elections in Narva later this year without a list of their own.
The Social Democrats will enter the local elections in Narva later this year without a list of their own. Source: (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)
News

Amendments to the Aliens Act put Estonian workers at a disadvantage, which is why the Social Democratic Party (SDE) cannot support the government-initiated bill, MP Lauri Laanemets has said.

"The government's bill prioritizes foreign workers over the people of Estonia - it guarantees the average wage in each sector for foreign workers, whereas it leaves local workers in uncertainty concerning their income," Laanemets said during the first reading of the bill in the Riigikogu on Wednesday, October 21.

"The average means that there is always someone earning less than the average - why must it be our people receiving lower wages?" he said.

A sector-wide wage agreement would guarantee fair remuneration to Estonian seasonal workers and also prevent foreign workers being paid unreasonably small wages, Laanemets said. Wage agreements would also help increase local seasonal workers' income in the horticultural and agricultural sectors.

"At a time when Estonia has dropped in the list of OECD digital states, the proposed amendments put brakes on Estonia's success story in IT. While in rhetoric, it is not considered problematic that the income of foreign IT workers staying here exceeds that of members of the parliament, in reality, no exceptions are made to them or the foreigners working in startups. At the same time, their families are broken up, they are made to work full time despite having small children or being engaged in studies along with other restrictions imposed on them," Laanemets said.

Laanemets added that the Social Democrats cannot support the bill.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:13

Hyundai presents next season's i20 World Rally Car

16:38

Lawyer: Local authorities may use speed cameras as cash cow

16:13

Coalition agrees marriage referendum will take place in spring Updated

16:10

MP: Social Democrats cannot support amendments to Aliens Act

15:42

State plan sees local governments use own resources to set up speed cameras

15:15

Martin Helme: Coalition looked into the abyss and everyone took a step back

14:39

Estonian director wins Student Academy Award

14:14

Legal expert: Anonymous pre-paid SIM card ban could violate privacy rights

13:51

Estonian E-Residency pickup points expanding to 20 countries

13:26

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo returns to action after COVID-19 scare

13:04

EU funds to help open freight rail line needed for Rail Baltic work

12:37

Health Board: 76 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed Updated

12:30

Kalle Muuli: The struggle for the Russian vote

12:02

Hayashi–Grossschmidt Arhitektuur firm wins Patarei design competition

11:31

Mayor of Tallinn: Marriage referendum doesn't sit well with me

11:03

Reps: Marriage referendum will not be held at same time as local elections

10:28

Ratings: Ratas remains most popular choice as prime minister

09:56

Government to continue discussing political situation on Thursday

09:29

Original MS Estonia investigation chief: Cause definitely not a submarine

09:10

Tallinn schools continue COVID-19 dispersal measures after half-term break

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: