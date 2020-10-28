news

More than 90 bears shot in Estonia during hunting season ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Bear family sighted in Rapla County. Photo is illustrative.
Bear family sighted in Rapla County. Photo is illustrative. Source: Toomas Merekivi/Facebook
News

Hunters have shot 93 bears in Estonia during this year's hunting season from the start of August until the end of October - as many as permitted by the authorities.

Eighteen brown bears have been killed in Jõgeva County, 17 in Lääne-Viru County, and 10 each in Jarva and Tartu counties, nine in Ida-Viru County, eight in Viljandi County, six in Harju County and five each in Pärnu and Rapla Counties. Three bears were killed in Põlva County and one each in Valga and Voru counties.

While the Environmental Board initially permitted 87 bears to be shot, it issued six more permits at the end of the season to Harju, Jõgeva, Rapla and Tartu counties. One supplementary permit was granted to Põlva and Voru counties and one to Viljandi and Valga counties.

The size of the Estonian bear population was approximately 900 last fall, compared with about 700 a few years ago. The condition of the bear population is generally good while differing by region.

During the 2019 bear hunting season, 67 bears were shot in Estonia, compared with 70 permits issued. Two permits were not used in Põlva County and one in Rapla County.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:50

Estonia 200 and Greens sign mutual statement for amending the Family Act

15:47

Isamaa opposes Reform Party hate speech bill

15:14

Funding crisis in Estonian healthcare to arrive within five years

15:09

Corruption trial of former Port of Tallinn chief wound up on health grounds Updated

14:59

Health Board: Record daily figure of 125 new COVID-19 cases in Estonia Updated

14:46

Head of Education and Youth Authority: Preparing to meet the unknown

14:15

Estonian Greens surprised by SDE reaction to Family Law petition

13:15

Paper: Mart Helme says ERR 'propagandists' to be denied TV house money

12:43

Majority of covid cases brought to Estonia from abroad from Russia, Ukraine

11:59

Tartu-Helsinki air route could be reopened in 2021

11:28

More than 90 bears shot in Estonia during hunting season

10:56

Reform leader hopes coalition MPs follow conscience on no-confidence vote

10:04

EKRE MP issues climbdown on marriage referendum mentioning the constitution

09:16

Watch live: Three Seas Summit follow-up seminar

08:44

Ratings: Isamaa rise back above electoral threshold only significant change

27.10

Solman: Census questionnaire draft needs additional questions

27.10

Urmas Nõmmik: Marriage referendum a danger to churches

27.10

Estonia signs digital agreement to aid UN's Sustainable Development Goals

27.10

Anti Poolamets appointed new EKRE public broadcasting supervisory board rep

27.10

PPA: Foreigners coming to work in Estonia must have documents in order

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: