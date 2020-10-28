More than 90 bears shot in Estonia during hunting season

Hunters have shot 93 bears in Estonia during this year's hunting season from the start of August until the end of October - as many as permitted by the authorities.

Eighteen brown bears have been killed in Jõgeva County, 17 in Lääne-Viru County, and 10 each in Jarva and Tartu counties, nine in Ida-Viru County, eight in Viljandi County, six in Harju County and five each in Pärnu and Rapla Counties. Three bears were killed in Põlva County and one each in Valga and Voru counties.

While the Environmental Board initially permitted 87 bears to be shot, it issued six more permits at the end of the season to Harju, Jõgeva, Rapla and Tartu counties. One supplementary permit was granted to Põlva and Voru counties and one to Viljandi and Valga counties.

The size of the Estonian bear population was approximately 900 last fall, compared with about 700 a few years ago. The condition of the bear population is generally good while differing by region.

During the 2019 bear hunting season, 67 bears were shot in Estonia, compared with 70 permits issued. Two permits were not used in Põlva County and one in Rapla County.

