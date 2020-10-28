news

Isamaa opposes Reform Party's hate speech bill ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder.
Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: ERR
News

Coalition party Isamaa has said that it opposes a hate speech bill from the opposition Reform Party, saying that it would curtail free speech.

"The Reform Party's move to fully criminalize hate speech threatens free speech and a free media," the party's leader, Helir-Valdor Seeder, said Wednesday.

"Isamaa believes that a free society does not need to solve playground issues via a militia and a criminal code. A democratic society honors the rights of the people and of the media, to express themselves freely," he went on.

"The attempted further criminalization of hate speech represents a creeping introduction of censorship. The rights of people and the media to free speech may not be put under ideological pressures. Opinions and expression cannot be influenced solely by the law. Reform's proposals would be a welcome means of intimidation, one which would provide the chance to silence many fundamental debates. The state cannot dictate to people what and how they can think or speak," Seeder added.

Reform had issued the bill last week, whose provisions reportedly make it feasible for criminal procedures against an individual who had made ostensibly threatening remarks but which would not be likely to bring any real consequences, for instance a call for monarchs in Estonia to be sent to the guillotine.

Reform leader Kaja Kallas said of the bill when tabling it early last week that: "The government coalition has made inciting hatred against various minorities increasingly commonplace. However, this should not be the case in a state based on the rule of law, and incitement of hatred and public calls for violence should be punishable via criminal procedure, even if victims do not immediately arise [from the hate speech]."

The bill, if it were to pass, would lead to greater social tensions, Seeder added.

Current Estonian law can offer criminal punishment in hate speech cases only if the actions constitute a clear and present threat to a person's life, health or property. This would include comments or threats in relation to race, gender, nationality, religious beliefs, political beliefs and sexual orientation.

The Reform Party bill's explanatory memorandum reads that racism and xenophobia directly violate principles of freedom, democracy, human rights and freedoms, as well as the tenets of the rule of law.

Estonia has as part of the Council of the European Union decided to fight against certain manifestations of racism and xenophobia using the tools of criminal law, the memorandum continues, but has so far failed to honor that pledge and introduced corresponding changes to its Penal Code.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

28.10

Gallery: Solidarity rally for Polish protestors held in Tallinn

28.10

Härma: New coronavirus outbreak starting in Harju County and Tallinn

28.10

Government launches global survey for Estonian community abroad

28.10

Ministry: Myths about foreigners' stay, studies and employment in Estonia

28.10

Tallinn to run for European Green Capital 2023 title

28.10

New law passed limiting speed of scooters on public roads

28.10

SDE has not reached common position on Family Law Act petition

28.10

Employer's confederation gives nod to sick pay from day two

28.10

Ratas to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron

28.10

Estonia 200 and Greens sign mutual statement for amending the Family Act

28.10

Isamaa opposes Reform Party's hate speech bill

28.10

Funding crisis in Estonian healthcare to arrive within five years

28.10

Corruption trial of former Port of Tallinn chief wound up on health grounds Updated

28.10

Health Board: Record daily figure of 125 new COVID-19 cases in Estonia Updated

28.10

Head of Education and Youth Authority: Preparing to meet the unknown

28.10

Estonian Greens surprised by SDE reaction to Family Law petition

28.10

Paper: Mart Helme says ERR 'propagandists' to be denied TV house money

28.10

Majority of covid cases brought to Estonia from abroad from Russia, Ukraine

28.10

Tartu-Helsinki air route could be reopened in 2021

28.10

More than 90 bears shot in Estonia during hunting season

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: