ERR News schedule over the New Year holiday

New Year's fireworks
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
ERR News is closed from lunchtime, December 31, until Friday, January 1, inclusive.

During this time ERR News will generally be posting the daily coronavirus figures only, plus any new restrictions should they be announced and any major breaking news.

Normal news service will resume Saturday, January 2.

Advice issued by the Health Board about how to keep yourself safe over the New Year period can be read here.

Readers in Tallinn and Harju County are reminded the latest coronavirus restrictions came into effect on December 28.

The ERR News team would in any case like to wish all our readers a happy and prosperous 2021.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

