Disruptions in use of Mobile-ID still possible

Mobile-ID is used in Estonia both to access various services as well as digitally sign documents.
Mobile-ID is used in Estonia both to access various services as well as digitally sign documents.
Disruptions were registered in the use of Smart-ID, Mobile-ID, the Estonian ID-card and the connected time-stamping service before noon on Tuesday, January 5, and disruptions may still occur in the use of Mobile-ID, SK ID Solutions, the partner of the Estonian state in issuing certificates for national identity documents says.

Disruptions in services provided by SK ID Solutions stated at 10:14 a.m. Irregularities may have been recorded in the use of the ID-card, Mobile-ID, Smart-ID and the time-stamping service. The functioning of Smart-ID, the ID-card and the time-stamping service had been restored to normal by 10:55 a.m.

There may still be disruptions in the functioning of Mobile-ID. SK ID Solutions says it is working to resolve the problem.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

