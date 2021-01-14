Reform, Center select negotiators for coalition talks ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Reform Party headquarters.
Reform Party headquarters. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Kaja Kallas, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, Mart Võrklaev and Gerrit Mäesalu will lead the coalition negotiations for the Reform Party, the party has said.

The delegation includes the current chairman of the Reform Party's Riigikogu faction and party leader Kaja Kallas, the group's vice-chairmen Keit Pentus-Rosimannus and Mart Võrklaev and the faction's adviser Gerrit Mäesalu.

Mailis Reps and Tanel Kiik will lead the negotiations for the Center Party.

The Reform and the Center parties agreed late on Wednesday evening to start negotiations to form a new government. 

As far as the ERR's Estonian portal is aware, the new government wants to take office on January 25.

Editor: Helen Wright

