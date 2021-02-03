Portugal, Estonia celebrate 100 years of diplomatic relations

February 3, marks 100 years since Portugal recognized the Republic of Estonia de jure. The two countries have marked the occasion with a joint statement and timeline of events.

Portugal recognized Estonia de facto in 1918 and de jure on 3 February 1921, and has continuously recognized the sovereignty of Estonia since. Portugal reaffirmed this with the re-recognition of Estonia on 27 August 1991 and the restoration of diplomatic relations on 1 October 1991.

The foreign ministries of Estonia and Portugal note their strong and long relations, and their like-mindedness and eagerness to cooperate in many areas in a joint statement.

"Today, Portugal and Estonia share several priorities, ranging from fighting climate change to the digital transformation of their societies while promoting a European Social model based on solidarity and convergence," the joint statement states.

"There are multiple areas of common interest where both countries have already established a solid basis for collaboration such as e-governance and cybersecurity, as well as security and defense cooperation. Our countries are keen to further develop shared interests such as increasing cultural exchanges, particularly in the area of heritage tourism, and deepening scientific cooperation between research institutions of both countries."

Portugal and Estonia reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their bilateral relations at the political, economic and cultural levels, as well as to reinforcing their cooperation in the context of the European Union, NATO, the United Nations and other international multilateral fora where both countries already have a strong track record of close and fruitful cooperation.

The timeline of events can be viewed here and the full statement can be read here.

President Kersti Kaljulaid marked the occasions with a Tweet which showed pictures of the Portuguese flag flying outside Kadriorg alongside the Estonian, NATO and EU flags.

On January 26, Estonia celebrated the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Japan, France, the United Kingdom and Belgium.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!