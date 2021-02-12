Estonian, Latvian diplomats monitor Navalny trial in Moscow ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Russian flag outside the embassy in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonian and Latvian diplomats went to the Babushkinskiy district court in Moscow on Friday for the continuation of opposition leader Alexei Navalny's trial, who is accused of slandering a war veteran.

"Representatives of Estonia and Latvia arrived in the court," the press service of the court said.

Navalny is standing trial on defamation charges for having called people who appeared in a pro-Kremlin video, including 95-year-old WWII veteran Ignat Artyomenko, "traitors" and a "disgrace."

If found guilty, Navalny faces a sentence of two years in prison. 

At the court's sitting on February 5, Navalny pleaded not guilty and said that he doesn't understand the charges. 

Estonian and Latvian diplomats are attending to monitor proceedings.

Editor: Helen Wright

