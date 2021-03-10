Estonia to receive 12,000 extra doses of Pfizer vaccine in March

Estonia will receive an additional 12,000 doses of vaccine after the European Commission concluded a new deal with pharmaceutical company Pfizer/BioNTech for four million doses.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the additional doses of vaccine should primarily be used to allow cross-border movement of goods and people.

The Commission's said in a statement on Wednesday that a number of countries in the European Union have recently introduced or tightened restrictions on free movement to try and keep their infection rates low.

The additional vaccine doses are intended to prevent this from happening in the future, the Commission said.

The additional doses will be distributed among the member states according to population size, which means 0.3 percent or 12,000 doses of additional vaccine for Estonia. The vaccines should be available by the end of March at the latest.

