Ratings: Ratas most preferred candidate as prime minister, support rises

Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
In March, chairman of the Center Party, Jüri Ratas, was once again most-preferred prime minister candidate again, turned out from a survey commissioned by the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian).

The research, conducted by pollsters Turu-uuringute on behalf of EPL, found that in February, after Jüri Ratas had stepped down as prime minister the previous month, his support as prime minister of choice stood at 23 percent with respondents, the following month, this had risen 32 percent.

The current prime minister, Kaja Kallas (Reform), was the top pick among 21 percent, which means she is supported less than Ratas, and her own support has also fallen since February (when it was 26 percent).

Chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Martin Helme, is in third place with 10 percent of the respondents. Kristina Kallas, (Eesti 200) saw support as potential premier stand at 7 percent, Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) and Indrek Saar's (SDE) picked up 3 percent and 2 percent respectively.

Ratas was the most preferred candidate both among Estonian-speaking and non-native-Estonian-speaking voters. Among the former, 29 percent supported Ratas and 23 percent Kaja Kallas. Among those whose native tongue is not Estonian - meaning in practice primarily Russian-speaking voters - Ratas picked up 43 percent compared with just 8 percent for the current incumbent.

A month earlier, Ratas' support among ethnic Estonians stood at 22 percent and Kallas' 39 and among non-Estonians, Ratas was supported by 27 and Kallas by 11 percent respectively.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

