Government will not pay sick leave from day one

The government does not plan to start paying sick leave from day one, as Tallinn City Government agreed to do on Wednesday even though several MPs support the move.

Chairman of the Center Party Jüri Ratas said he supported the measure. "I think that Tallinn has taken the right step to stand up for its people so that no one goes to work sick," Ratas told ERR. He said the government had provided more funds to local government in the supplementary budget so they can help residents.

"I think that the more local governments come to the rescue in this crisis with these social measures, the better," Ratas said.

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform Party) told ERR every local government can introduce additional support measures.

"It is not forbidden, on the contrary - it is the idea of ​​the local government to organize local life to create more favorable conditions for its people, no matter what area of ​​life," Riisalo said.

She said extending the measure nationwide had not been discussed by the government or with the Center Party.

On Wednesday, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said Tallinn would start compensating the capital's residence for sick leave from the first day to encourage people to stay at home when ill.

Previously, the Social Democratic Party has also proposed compensation for the first day of sick leave.

Currently, nationwide, sick pay is compensated from day two.

