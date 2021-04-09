Two sea kayakers drown at Laulasmaa

Two 32-year-old men who had ventured out onto the sea in a kayak at Laulasmaa, a seaside area situated some 40 kms to the west of Tallinn, drowned on Thursday evening.

The emergency response center was informed at around 7:15 p.m. that a drowned man had been found in the water not far from the shore in Laulasmaa village. The person who found the man attempted to resuscitate him until the arrival of an ambulance, but the life of the man could not be saved.

Since the kayak in which the victim had been was a tandem kayak, a search was begun for a second potential victim. Volunteer rescuers who responded to the situation found a second male victim, aged 32 like the first victim, at some distance from the place where the first victim had been found. The body was brought to the shore by professional rescuers.

The Rescue Board said in press release that when going to sea one must exercise extreme caution and stay updated about changes in weather. In the current low sea water temperatures the human body quickly cools down to temperatures that pose a danger to life.

Besides, in windy weather wave conditions must be taken into account, which may render the situation dangerous unexpectedly. Those venturing out onto the sea must definitely wear rescue equipment and clothing suited for the weather, inform their family about their plans and have with them a charged mobile phone in waterproof casing.

Nine people have drowned in Estonia so far this year, including two in Harju County.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!