Disgraced cross-country ski star stripped of both state awards

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Andrus Veerpaul (left) after clinching his medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. Source: Toomas Huik/Postimees/Scanpix
Sports

President Kersti Kaljulaid is to strip veteran Estonian cross country skier Andrus Veerpalu of his state awards, in the light of a two-year ban he recently received for involvement in illicit blood doping, the president's office announced Thursday.

Veerpalu, 50, was awarded the Red Cross, 1st class by then-president Arnold Rüütel in 2002, the year he won Winter Olympic Gold at the Salt Lake City games, followed by the Order of the White Star, 1st class, four years later, the year he bagged another Gold medal at the Winter Olympics, this time in Turin, Italy.

Section 13 of the Decorations Act allows the President of the Republic to revoke a decoration, if a recipient's subsequent actions are of a level which would preclude them from gaining a state award in the first place.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has imposed a two-year competition ban on the former skier-turned-coach, after finding him guilty of participation in an organized doping scheme, one which also involved his son, Andres, and several other skiers.

The scandal first came to light after a swoop by Austrian police at the February 2019 world championships in Seefeld, Austria. The team's coach, Mati Alaver, was found to have been the facilitator of doping activities – essentially removing a quantity of an athlete's blood, refrigerating it, and reintroducing it to their blood system shortly before a competition – organized by a notorious German "doping doctor", Mark Schmidt. Schmidt, also well-known in the cycling fraternity, has since been sentenced and imprisoned, by a Munich Court.

Alaver was stripped of his own state decorations just days after the allegations first emerged in the media, and well before he was found guilty – which in Alaver's case was at a closed-doors Harju County Court hearing in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15.04

Disgraced cross-country ski star stripped of both state awards

15.04

Agricultural ministry: Farming output down 2 percent on year to 2020

15.04

Kerr Kriisa enters NCAA transfer portal, could leave Arizona

15.04

Government endorses regulation updates to e-identification

15.04

Daily: Iconic Tartu cinema's new owners Estiko Grupp

15.04

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #4

15.04

Spring birth boom increases number of poorly cared for puppies

15.04

Bolt testing car rental in Estonia

15.04

Kiik: Vaccination of whole population to start by age group in May Updated

15.04

Chinese Embassy advert in Estonian paper denounces Uighur genocide claims Updated

15.04

Two Estonian companies presented with prestigious Red Dot Award

15.04

Kallas: Estonia ready to raise Ukraine situation at UN Security Council

15.04

Vaping MP misses Riigikogu question spot while chilling to music at home

15.04

Tallinners can now apply for first day sick leave benefiits

15.04

Robert Rooba looking to take a step forward after career year

15.04

Prime minister: Large scale cyber exercise testimony to organizers

15.04

Gallery: Langevoja Waterfall in full flow

15.04

Electricity study shows Narva has fewer empty apartments than feared

15.04

Isamaa rift after board extended one year, general meeting postponed

15.04

Estonia halts use of Janssen vaccine awaiting EMA decision

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: