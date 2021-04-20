Survey: Ratas most popular choice for prime minister

Kaja Kallas government takes oath of office on January 26. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Chairman of the Center Party Jüri Ratas is the most popular choice for prime minister, results of a study by newspaper Eesti Päevaleht show.

The results show Ratas has 31 percent of the vote, current Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) 22 percent and EKRE chairman Martin Helme is third with 13 percent.

Compared to a similar survey carried out at the end of March, support for Kallas and Ratas grew by 1 percent each while Helme's rose by 3 percent.

Eesti 200 chairman Kristina Kallas has 5 percent support, while Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) and Indrek Saar (SDE) are on 3 percent. 23 percent of participants did not have a preference.  

The survey was carried out by Turu-uuringute.

Editor: Helen Wright

