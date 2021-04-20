Survey: Ratas most popular choice for prime minister

Chairman of the Center Party Jüri Ratas is the most popular choice for prime minister, results of a study by newspaper Eesti Päevaleht show .

The results show Ratas has 31 percent of the vote, current Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) 22 percent and EKRE chairman Martin Helme is third with 13 percent.

Compared to a similar survey carried out at the end of March, support for Kallas and Ratas grew by 1 percent each while Helme's rose by 3 percent.

Eesti 200 chairman Kristina Kallas has 5 percent support, while Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) and Indrek Saar (SDE) are on 3 percent. 23 percent of participants did not have a preference.

The survey was carried out by Turu-uuringute.

