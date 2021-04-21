Putin's invite to Tartu Finno-Ugric World Congress still valid

News
{{1619020440000 | amCalendar}}
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian National Museum. Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
News

The presidents of Russia, Hungary and Finland have been invited to this summer's VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples in Tartu, the Office of the President has said.

"President Kersti Kaljulaid's invitations to all three presidents - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Hungarian President Janos Ader - are still valid," spokesperson Mailin Aasmäe told ERR on Wednesday.

The invitations were sent in 2019 and the congress was initially planned for June 2020, but postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus.

It is not known if Putin will attend and in previous years Russia's prime minister has been sent in his place.

The 8th congress will take place in Tartu at the Estonian National Museum between June 16-18. The theme will be "Cultural Landscapes - Mind and Language".

Representatives of 23 different Finno-Ugric nations are expected to attend, including 215 delegates. The presidents of Finland, Hungary, Russia and Estonia have been invited to the opening ceremony.

A map of Finno-Ugric communities. Source: ERM

The World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples is a representation forum, which is independent of governments and political parties and its activities are based on the Declaration of Fundamental Principles, Aims and Objectives of Cooperation of Finno-Ugric Peoples of the World

The aims of the World Congress are to develop and protect national consciousness, cultures and languages of the Finno-Ugric peoples, promote cooperation between the Finno-Ugric peoples, discuss topical issues, find solutions to them and exercise the self-determination right of all the Finno-Ugric peoples in accordance with international norms and principles.

More information about the congress can be read on the website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:17

James York: New U.S. trends important for Estonian economy

19:55

Kallas: Estonia needs border agreement more than Russia

19:22

Health Board: We are in a very fragile position in terms of infection

18:55

Putin's invite to Tartu Finno-Ugric World Congress still valid Updated

18:26

Tallinn extends terrace rent exemption until end of summer

18:06

Working from home has brought attention to pets' health issues

17:39

Lockdown has not caused stores unsold stock

17:11

Tallinn expects new state plan to increase teacher vaccination coverage

16:55

Unemployment fund has paid €24.1 million in salary compensation for March

16:31

Covid had smaller impact on Women's situation in labor market than expected

16:08

Health Board deputy: Virus will reach schools via unvaccinated teachers

16:07

Riigikogu committee aiming for May 4 PPA/Health Board powers bill reading

15:40

Statistics: Construction price index sees slight rise on year to Q1 2021

15:30

Kallas: Doing all we can to stem returning vacationer COVID-19 influx

15:11

Global Estonian Report: April 21-28

14:35

Estonia falls one place on World Press Freedom Index 2021

14:31

Epp Mäe through to European Championships semi-finals

14:07

Estonia, Lithuania defense ministers: Cooperation key ahead of Zapad 2021

13:41

Isamaa managing body would evict publicly critical members

13:11

Mayor: €380 million Tallinn Hospital EU funding not likely to materialize

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: