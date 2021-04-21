Putin's invite to Tartu Finno-Ugric World Congress still valid

The presidents of Russia, Hungary and Finland have been invited to this summer's VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples in Tartu, the Office of the President has said.

"President Kersti Kaljulaid's invitations to all three presidents - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Hungarian President Janos Ader - are still valid," spokesperson Mailin Aasmäe told ERR on Wednesday.

The invitations were sent in 2019 and the congress was initially planned for June 2020, but postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus.

It is not known if Putin will attend and in previous years Russia's prime minister has been sent in his place.

The 8th congress will take place in Tartu at the Estonian National Museum between June 16-18. The theme will be "Cultural Landscapes - Mind and Language".

Representatives of 23 different Finno-Ugric nations are expected to attend, including 215 delegates. The presidents of Finland, Hungary, Russia and Estonia have been invited to the opening ceremony.

A map of Finno-Ugric communities. Source: ERM

The World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples is a representation forum, which is independent of governments and political parties and its activities are based on the Declaration of Fundamental Principles, Aims and Objectives of Cooperation of Finno-Ugric Peoples of the World

The aims of the World Congress are to develop and protect national consciousness, cultures and languages of the Finno-Ugric peoples, promote cooperation between the Finno-Ugric peoples, discuss topical issues, find solutions to them and exercise the self-determination right of all the Finno-Ugric peoples in accordance with international norms and principles.

More information about the congress can be read on the website.

