Watch Live: VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples final sessions

Culture
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Participants in this year's VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples. Source: VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples
Culture

The VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples continues Friday, its final day, and the final sessions plus the closing ceremony can be watched live on ERR News, together with simultaneous translation into English, from 10.00 a.m. Estonian time.

The congress, which aims to develop and protect the national consciousness, cultures and languages ​​of the Finno-Ugric peoples, which includes Estonians, has been held in a hybrid format this year, with some participants attending in person at the Nationl Museum (ERM) in Tartu, and the majority joining remotely online.

On the agenda for the final day is: 

  • Adoption of the resolution of the VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples.
  • Return of the title of Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture to Abja-Paluoja, a town in Viljandi County. 
  • Proclamation of the Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture for 2022.
  • Congress closing ceremony, with musicians Lembit Saarsalu and Olav Ehala performing.

The congress started Wednesday with opening remarks from the presidents of Finland, Hungary and Latvia, as well as from the Estonian president, Kersti Kaljulaid.

Linguistically, the Finno-Ugric languages are classified as a sub-group of the Uralic group, and in fact make up the bulk of that category. The "Finno" part of the binomial include Estonian, Seto and Võro languages (in Estonia), Livonian (Liivi) in Latvia, as well as of course Finnish, while the "Ugric" component includes Khanty and Mansi, in addition to Hungarian.

The Sámi languages are spoken in northern Scandinavia and the Kola peninsula in Russia. 

A total of close to 400 people are taking part in the VIII World Congress – 124 delegates and almost exactly twice that number of observers, organizers say on their website. 

Helle Helena Puusepp is head of the congress organizing committee.

The congress organizers say their historical goal has been to develop and protect the national consciousness, cultures and languages ​​of the Finno-Ugric peoples, to promote co-operation between the various groups and to foster the rights of Finno-Ugric peoples to self-determination, in accordance with international norms and principles.

The first conference was held in the Komi Republic in the Russian Federation, back in 1992.

The impact of climate change, new media and language tech and many other cultural and related issues will also be on the table.

MTÜ Fenno-Ugria Asutus is the organizational body of this year's event, which it planned in cooperation with the Finno-Ugric Peoples' Consultative Committee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonians

spring recommendations

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

11:24

EKRE wants to stop party member lists being made public

10:53

Arson suspected in second blaze to hit wooden church this year

10:31

Health Board: 56 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:16

Gallery: Estonian olympic team official kit unveiled

09:55

Riigikogu member fined €400 for breaking covid rules

09:31

Kaimar Karu: EKRE-style populism is not what the Estonian people need

08:54

Harju County village named Village of the Year

08:25

Watch Live: VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples final sessions

17.06

Another state agency under scrutiny over loan issuing may face merger

17.06

Interior minister: Right to decide over use of data can be discussed

17.06

Estonia to donate 900,000 surplus doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

17.06

Bill regulating Huawei tech postponed until autumn session

17.06

Options for psychological help fell during pandemic

17.06

Finnish government opts to open borders to vaccinated travelers from Monday

17.06

Farmers expecting good strawberry harvest

17.06

Government endorses EU recovery fund national plan

17.06

Tallinn launches vaccination campaign

17.06

EDF personnel receive Afghanistan service medals

17.06

Wise to go public on London stock exchange

17.06

EKRE hoping president will not give assent to biometric data act

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: