Bank of Estonia issuing €2 coin for Finno-Ugric peoples

News
An interactive display at the Estonian National Museum allows visitors to learn about similar words found across the Finno-Ugric and Uralic family trees, such as water, fish and nest. Source: (Aili Vahtla/Private library)
News

The Bank of Estonia is issuing a €2 coin for the Finno-Ugric peoples into circulation. The coin will enter circulation through banks and shops on June 16 and €1 million coins will be minted.

"The Bank of Estonia is this time issuing a special coin that is dedicated to our roots as a people. Estonians are one of the Finno-Ugric peoples, who share similar languages and genes, and perhaps also a similar way of seeing the world. This is shown in the small but very meaningful symbols on the €2 coin that will shortly enter circulation", Governor of the Bank of Estonia Madis Müller, said.

The design of the commemorative coin features the stone age cave drawings from Äänisjärv showing the sun, the elk, the hunter and the water bird. The cave drawings of Äänisjärve appear on the UNESCO list of world heritage. The coin was designed by Al Paldrok and Madis Põldsaar.

The commemorative coins with the special design are valid as legal tender throughout the euro area.

The ancestors of the Finno-Ugric peoples came originally from the area of the Ural mountains. Three Finno-Ugric peoples have national independence, the Estonians, the Finns and the Hungarians. The European Union is also the ancient home of several other smaller tribes like the Sami and the Livonians. Some 20 Finno-Ugric nations also live in Russia.

The new €2 coin commemorating the Finno-Ugric peoples. Source: Bank of Estonia.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

