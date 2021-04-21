Kallas: Estonia needs border agreement more than Russia

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

Estonia needs a border agreement more than Russia, adding that, in the case of a missing border agreement, the question may arise whether it is possible to use Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Wednesday.

Answering questions from members of the Riigikogu on Wednesday, Kallas said that international developments are worrying. She said Estonia is cooperating very closely with Ukraine and is in full solidarity with the Czech Republic.

"All the crises show that we need a border agreement with the kind of neighbor we have," Kallas said. "We do not need confusion [regarding the border]. We need a border agreement more than Russia."

Kallas highlighted as positive the fact that, for the first time in a while, the foreign minister has been in contact with the Russian foreign minister and has looked at ways to proceed with the border agreement issue.

According to the head of government, the border agreement is a technical document and in its absence "it is possible to confuse the allies". Kallas pointed out, for example, that in the absence of a border agreement, in the event of a possible attack, the question may arise whether Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty can be used.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:17

James York: New U.S. trends important for Estonian economy

19:55

Kallas: Estonia needs border agreement more than Russia

19:22

Health Board: We are in a very fragile position in terms of infection

18:55

Putin's invite to Tartu Finno-Ugric World Congress still valid Updated

18:26

Tallinn extends terrace rent exemption until end of summer

18:06

Working from home has brought attention to pets' health issues

17:39

Lockdown has not caused stores unsold stock

17:11

Tallinn expects new state plan to increase teacher vaccination coverage

16:55

Unemployment fund has paid €24.1 million in salary compensation for March

16:31

Covid had smaller impact on Women's situation in labor market than expected

16:08

Health Board deputy: Virus will reach schools via unvaccinated teachers

16:07

Riigikogu committee aiming for May 4 PPA/Health Board powers bill reading

15:40

Statistics: Construction price index sees slight rise on year to Q1 2021

15:30

Kallas: Doing all we can to stem returning vacationer COVID-19 influx

15:11

Global Estonian Report: April 21-28

14:35

Estonia falls one place on World Press Freedom Index 2021

14:31

Epp Mäe through to European Championships semi-finals

14:07

Estonia, Lithuania defense ministers: Cooperation key ahead of Zapad 2021

13:41

Isamaa managing body would evict publicly critical members

13:11

Mayor: €380 million Tallinn Hospital EU funding not likely to materialize

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: