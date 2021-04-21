Kallas: Estonia needs border agreement more than Russia

Estonia needs a border agreement more than Russia, adding that, in the case of a missing border agreement, the question may arise whether it is possible to use Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Wednesday.

Answering questions from members of the Riigikogu on Wednesday, Kallas said that international developments are worrying. She said Estonia is cooperating very closely with Ukraine and is in full solidarity with the Czech Republic.

"All the crises show that we need a border agreement with the kind of neighbor we have," Kallas said. "We do not need confusion [regarding the border]. We need a border agreement more than Russia."

Kallas highlighted as positive the fact that, for the first time in a while, the foreign minister has been in contact with the Russian foreign minister and has looked at ways to proceed with the border agreement issue.

According to the head of government, the border agreement is a technical document and in its absence "it is possible to confuse the allies". Kallas pointed out, for example, that in the absence of a border agreement, in the event of a possible attack, the question may arise whether Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty can be used.

