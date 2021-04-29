Riigikogu continues to distance work

Members of the Riigikogu have agreed to continue distance working until at least the end of May due to the coronavirus situation.

Between May 3 and May 20, plenary sessions will take place with remote participation. There are no sessions in the week starting May 24 and it likely remote sittings will end on May 31.

The Riiigikogu will then work as normal between May 31 and June 17 before breaking up for summer. Work then starts again on September 13.

This year, an extraordinary session will be held to elect a president in August.

