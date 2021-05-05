Kaljulaid discusses security, economic cooperation with Polish president

President Kersti Kaljulaid discussed regional security, energy security and economic co-operation with President of Poland Andrzej Duda during a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday.

Kaljulaid called Poland a strategically and said the countries share the same understanding of regional security issues. The pair raised Russia and Belarus, among other subjects.

Economic co-operation between the two countries was also discussed at the meeting. Poland is Estonia's largest trading partner in Central Europe and an increasingly important market for Estonian companies, she said, calling on Poland to start using Estonia's X-road, similarly to Finland, Iceland and Ukraine.

The heads of state of Poland and Estonia also spoke separately about the green transition.

"We stand here side by side with Poland – you have coal and we have oil shale. One is black and the other is brown, but both pollute. When using the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Fund, we must be able to ensure the transition to greener energy, but social side effects must also be addressed," Kaljulaid said.

Kaljulaid is on an official two-day visit to Poland and marked the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

It`s a symbolic time for both #Estonia and #Poland as 100 years ago today the first Estonian diplomat was accredited in Warsaw. Thank you for the warm welcoming ceremony, President @AndrzejDuda. pic.twitter.com/B4ps2TPom2 — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) May 4, 2021

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!