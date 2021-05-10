Record number of coronavirus vaccinations carried out last week

Tartu vaccination center. Source: Tartu University Hospital.
A record 67,722 vaccine doses were administered in Estonia last week and half were second doses.

In total, 33,790 people received the first vaccination and 33,932 the second.

The week before, 53,403 injections were administered and 37,925 the week before. 

Vaccination coverage is 34.8 percent across Estonia but it is higher in Hiiu County (44.9 percent) and much lower in Ida-Viru County (19 percent).

Since May 3, vaccination has been opened to all people who are at least 50 years old.  

Editor: Helen Wright

