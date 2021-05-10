Kallas: Indoor mask rule could be lifted for vaccinated

Kaja Kallas. Source: ERR
Wearing a mask indoors may no longer be a requirement for people who have been vaccinated, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Monday. The rule could be lifted to encourage people to get vaccinated.

At an online discussion called "What can Europe learn from the corona crisis?" on Monday, Kallas said: "We should be ready for a situation where we will soon need to motivate people to vaccinate themselves. One possibility would be, for example, that vaccinated people do not have to wear a mask indoors."

Kallas said risk groups, the elderly and many younger people have already been vaccinated but convincing those who are hesitant also needs to be done.

"Then we have to start thinking about how to motivate such people, what vaccination could also give them," the prime minister said.

Kallas said she was pleased that 67,722 people were vaccinated last week, exceeding the target of 60,000 vaccinations. As of Monday, 532,605 doses of vaccine had been administered in Estonia and 373,391 people have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Editor: Helen Wright

