Health Board: 359 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

359 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

In total, 5,379 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 6.7 percent. The 14-day average is 346,2 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 351.0 yesterday.

138 cases were diagnosed in Harju County and 107 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 74 cases in Ida-Viru County, 39 in Tartu County, 31 in Pärnu County and 14 each in Valga and Viljandi counties.

There were eight cases in Lääne-Viru County, six in Põlva County, five each in Jõgeva, Rapla and Võru counties, four in Lääne County and one case in Järva County. There were 15 cases with no information in the population register.

There were no cases in Hiiu and Saare counties.

272 people are being treated in hospital and 22 cases were opened during the last day. 196 patients are over 60 and the average age is 67.

Two people died during the last day, both were women and they were aged 88 and 91. In total, 1206 people have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

4,323 vaccines were administered during the last day. In total, 375,561 people have been given a first dose.

Over 63 percent of the over 70s age category has been vaccinated.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!