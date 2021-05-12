Tartu seeking green solutions to combat climate change

Tartu City Government is inviting "artists, architects, inventors and people with the Midas touch" to create ideas to combat the consequences of climate change and raise awareness among citizens.

The Green Solutions Competition is open to installations, facilities or events that are located or take place in Tartu City Space from July 9 to August 20, 2021 and are freely accessible to all. The aim is to raise residents' awareness of the city's energy and climate plan.

Tartu City Architect Tõnis Arjus said: "climate change is directly connected to our everyday living environment, and such thoughts and collaborations help to draw more and more attention to challenges, but also to think about solutions. At the same time, all kinds of intriguing or humorous ideas are welcome."

The deadline is June 10 and a description of the green solution, cost, a list of similar works so far and visual appendices (photos, drawings, videos) must be submitted.

The city will fund the project with €8,000 and the winning designs will be chosen by a jury. Support is also offered for implementation.

The idea of ​​a green solution can be submitted here, additional information is also added: www.tartu.ee/form/rohelahendused

