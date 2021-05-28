Victory Day parade decision will be made next week

It will become clear next week if the Defense League's Victory Day parade will be held this year. Last year the parade was canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

"We are actively communicating with the Health Board and look forward to the government's decision next week," Tanel Rütman, deputy chief of the Defense Communications Department of the Defense League, told ERR on Friday. This year the celebrations will take place in Paide, central Estonia.

The format for celebrating Victory Day depends on the decision of the government, he said. The number of participants also depends on the government's decision.

Whether the parade goes ahead of not, the victory flame will be lit and sent to county centers to light the flames at War of Independence memorials.

Victory Day is an Estonian national holiday, which has been held on June 23 since 1934 and celebrates the victory of the Estonian forces in the Battle of Võnnu over Landesveer on June 23, 1919.

Victory Day is a mandatory flag-raising day and its celebration is connected with the celebration of Midsummer's Day on June 24. Traditionally, the Victory Day parade is organized by the Defense League.

--

