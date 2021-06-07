Paide mayor will probably not continue in role after local elections

The current Mayor of Paide, in Järva County, Priit Värk (Isamaa), has said he is unlikely to continue in the role after the local elections in October.

Isamaa is in power in both Järva County and Paide. Värk is a supporter of the Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) faction of the party which has split opinion within the group. The Isamaa mayoral candidate for Paide is Järva County Museum's research manager, Ründo Mülts.

Priit Värk was tongue-tied regarding the split in the Isamaa Party, but admitted that the members of the party have divided into supporters of Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) and supporters of the Isamaa main faction. Järva County hospital's surgeon Mihhail Feštšin, is leading the latter.

"But how are we going to the elections, together or separately, I don't want to comment on that because we haven't made that kind of a decision," Värk said.

Feštšin said that the list of candidates in the local government elections is not yet closed, but among the experienced candidates, there are a lot of new ones. The Isamaa's mayor candidate is also a newcomer being only 29-years-old.

"I'm seeing that Mülts is the current candidate. And we will be fine with that candidate. I'm saying it publically for the first time," Feštšin said.

Of course, there are also other political parties and interest groups in Paide who hope to be in power in the autumn. The opposition Center Party prefers to continue co-operation with the Isamaa Party, and the Center Party already has a mayor candidate.

"Well, now the party has made this proposal to me to run for mayor again in Paide. If there are enough votes, if I am elected, I will leave the Riigikogu," Kersti Sarapuu, a member of the Center Party in the Riigikogu, said.

The local government elections will take place on October.

