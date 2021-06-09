EKRE, Isamaa planning vote of no-confidence in prime minister

Opposition parties EKRE and Isamaa are planning a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and expect to submit the required amount of signatures next week. The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has also been invited to join the motion.

EKRE chairman Martin Helme confirmed to ERR on Wednesday that discussions had been held with both Isamaa and the SDE. The reason for the vote will be the €60 million worth of government cuts agreed by the Reform/Center coalition.

"We went to both opposition parties several weeks ago with a proposal to start a vote of no confidence in Kaja Kallas. Our attitude is that all this fiscal, tax and austerity policy is the policy of the whole government and the prime minister is responsible for it," Helme said.

"In principle, Isama agrees with this and we are currently negotiating with the SDE," He added. Helme said getting the required amount of signatures to hold the vote would not be a problem.

However, Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder was more cautious in his comments to ERR on Wednesday.

"We will wait and see if such an agreement is reached and a vote of no confidence is initiated. These discussions have indeed been held. Today, I do not dare to confirm or deny it," Seeder told ERR.

On Tuesday, a vote of no confidence initiated by EKRE and Isamaa in Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (Reform) failed. The vote was also tied to budget cuts which would see 270 active servicemen laid off.

Helme said the vote was necessary because it sent a clear signal that they are against undermining defense spending.

In April, Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) said each ministry must cut costs by over 5 percent in 2022 to help balance the budget. The plan has been met with much criticism. Kaja Kallas said the alternative is raising taxes.

