EKRE, Isamaa planning vote of no-confidence in prime minister

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kaja Kallas. Source: Stenbock House.
News

Opposition parties EKRE and Isamaa are planning a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and expect to submit the required amount of signatures next week. The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has also been invited to join the motion.

EKRE chairman Martin Helme confirmed to ERR on Wednesday that discussions had been held with both Isamaa and the SDE. The reason for the vote will be the €60 million worth of government cuts agreed by the Reform/Center coalition.

"We went to both opposition parties several weeks ago with a proposal to start a vote of no confidence in Kaja Kallas. Our attitude is that all this fiscal, tax and austerity policy is the policy of the whole government and the prime minister is responsible for it," Helme said.

"In principle, Isama agrees with this and we are currently negotiating with the SDE," He added. Helme said getting the required amount of signatures to hold the vote would not be a problem.

However, Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder was more cautious in his comments to ERR on Wednesday.

"We will wait and see if such an agreement is reached and a vote of no confidence is initiated. These discussions have indeed been held. Today, I do not dare to confirm or deny it," Seeder told ERR. 

On Tuesday, a vote of no confidence initiated by EKRE and Isamaa in Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (Reform) failed. The vote was also tied to budget cuts which would see 270 active servicemen laid off.

Helme said the vote was necessary because it sent a clear signal that they are against undermining defense spending.

In April, Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) said each ministry must cut costs by over 5 percent in 2022 to help balance the budget. The plan has been met with much criticism. Kaja Kallas said the alternative is raising taxes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:41

Former prosecutor nominated Supreme Court judge, pending Riigikogu vote

15:30

Central Bank: Q1 2021 current account deficit was €323 million

15:29

State has no overview of vaccine shipments in July and August

15:16

Graduation ceremonies mostly taking place outdoors this year

14:58

Coronavirus round-up: May 31 - June 6

14:32

Unclear if outgoing Estonian ambassador to Belarus to be replaced

13:59

Sundance Institute chooses Estonian director's film for support

13:28

Estonia EU representative joins calls for Finland to ease entry regime

12:54

Statistics: 9,500 job vacancies in first quarter of 2021

12:24

Tartu smart bikes have traveled five million kilometers in two years

12:16

200 new members join Isamaa before chairman election

11:53

Gallery: Newly renovated Palm House opens at Tallinn Botanical Garden

11:32

EKRE, Isamaa planning vote of no-confidence in prime minister

11:30

EDF commander: Afghanistan mission gave Estonian soldiers confidence

11:07

18-year old Estonian gets first career Grand Slam match victory

10:42

Pekka Haavisto: No specific time frame on restoring labor migration

10:33

Health Board: 68 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:19

Top conductor: Opera house discussions mired in cognitive dissonance

09:55

Statistics: Exports up 51 and imports up 54 percent year on year

09:19

Party ratings: Relative stability for major parties

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: