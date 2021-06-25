Dance performance 'Star Swarm' to premiere in Tartu Cathedral ruins

On the evening of June 28 and into the early morning of June 29, it is possible to see the dance performance entitled 'Star Swarm', created especially for Tartu City Day and taking place in the ruins of Tartu Cathedral.

The play takes the viewer on a journey through timeless space-time. Contemporary dance meets a spell of heritage, creating a magical novelty, where feeling and presence are important, emotions that allow a person to carry through difficult times. A cleansing that makes you meditate and awakens hope. It is a bow of the creators to the land and the stars through modern forms.

The director said that non-traditional times are associated with music choices and vice versa, giving viewers the opportunity to go on trips with the sunset or sunrise. Both times are challenging for both dancers and singers, but at the same time, the new experience also creates excitement. The organizers also encourage the audience to come to the morning performance, because the time has been chosen so that at the end of the 40-minute performance you can go to work on time.

The director Heili Lindepuu said that it has been a creatively expanding and exciting rehearsal process. "I got the dancers I wanted to work with. Wonderful creators and dancers Raho Aadla, Joonas Tagel, Willem Houck and Endro Roosimäe bring a bit of their own world to each rehearsal, and through their multifaceted and exciting body use and creative contribution, the production has definitely grown and developed," Lindepuu said.

The production is completed in collaboration with Tartu City Day and Ilieh Theater. The author-director-choreographer of "Star Swarm" is Heili Lindepuu. Raho Aadla, Endro Roosimäe, Joonas Tagel and Willem Houck are dancing. The lighting artist is Priidu Adlas from the Estonian Drama Theater. The play will also reach the audience indoors during the autumn-winter season.

The performances will take place on June 28 at 10 p.m. and on June 29 at 7 a.m., and will be free for the audience.

