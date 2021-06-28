Arvo Pärt Center to launch music documentary program

Gidon Kreme
This summer, the beloved composer Arvo Pärt's center will start a program of documentaries, which will present portraits of renowned composers and performers. The first film will feature a portrait of violinist and creator of "Kremerata Baltica" Gidon Kremer.

The author of the program Heidi Pruul said there are many treasures in the category of music films which are waiting to be discovered or reunited with their audience.

"Having watched the music film market for three decades and broadcast the best works on ETV, it must be admitted that the more time passes, the less of these worthy films will reach the wider audience," she said.

On July 3, the first film will feature a portrait of violinist and creator of "Kremerata Baltica" Gidon Kremer, whose collaboration with Arvo Pärt goes back several decades. The film by German director Paul Smaczny "Gidon Kremer: Finding Your Voice" (2018) was completed for Kremer's 70th birthday.

On July 4 at 5 p.m., Kremer will give a concert with the Gidon Kremer Trio at the Arvo Pärt Center, where Pärt's "Fratres" for violin and piano will be performed.

A new documentary about Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, as well as an earlier film about Sofia Gubaidulina, will be shown in the autumn. From August 12 to 15, the traditional film evenings of the Arvo Pärt Center "Pärt & film" will also take place.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

