EKRE gains almost 1,000 members in six months

EKRE congress 2020; Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
More than 900 people have become members of EKRE in the last six months, party membership figures show. Over 100 people have left both the Reform and Center parties.

ERR's Estonian news portal compared membership figures from January and June 30 to see which parties have gained and lost the most members during this time.

In total, EKRE has 934 more members taking their total membership to 9,850. ERR points out that more people could have joined the party as it is likely some people have also left during this time but only total membership figures were compared.

EKRE has run a membership campaign this year on TV and social media which could have helped to boost its supporters. At the moment, only the Reform and Center parties have more than 10,000 members but EKRE may soon cross the threshold.

Estonia's largest party is the Center Party which has 14,617 members. This is 105 fewer than in January.

The Reform Party has 11,192 members which is 111 fewer than six months ago.

Isamaa is the fourth largest party and has 7,809 members as of June 30. The party also carried out a membership drive this year and has gained 12 new members since January.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) lost 83 members and has a total of 5,269 members.

The membership of TULE also decreased by 83 and the party now has 863 members.

The Greens lost 37 members and has a total of 891.

Eesti 200 gained the second highest amount of new members. The party's membership grew by 79 to total 771 members.  

Editor: Helen Wright

