Two Estonians win medals at under-20s European championships

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Sports

The past two weekends saw some of the best young athletes competing at the under-20s and under-23s European athletics championships at Kadriorg Stadium in Tallinn. Two Estonians were able to achieve bronze medals at the under-20 competition on Sunday.

Elisabeth Pihela competed at the women's high jump and reached the finals in Friday's qualification competition with a result of 1.84. In the final on Sunday, Pihela started off by clearing 1.75, then took two tries to achieve 1.79 and 1.83, then repeated her personal best of 1.86 and was not able to raise the bar from there, failing to clear 1.88 on three attempts.

Netherlands jumper Britt Weerman was crowned the European champion with a result of 1.88 with three jumpers all hitting 1.86, including Pihela. Russian Natalja Spiridonova was awarded the silver medal because she had not failed on any of her previous attempts before 1.86. Pihela finished third and German Johanna Göring was fourth.

Triple jumper Viktor Morozov also put on a great performance at Kadriorg Stadium over the weekend, reaching the final in Saturday's qualification with a result of 15.46, a personal record.

The Estonian was able to reach a distance of 16.14 in Sunday' final, but a 3,0 m/s backwind left him without an official personal record. The result was good enough for third place, however, with Sweden's Gabriell Wallmark taking gold and Bulgarian Dimitar Tashev finishing second.

Viktor Morozov. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:12

Record number of real estate transactions made in second quarter

11:44

Rapid tests can be used at Estonian border from Monday

11:11

Tallinn mayor: We will wait for other offers to renovate Linnahall

10:34

Health Board: 34 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:03

Gallery: Bear watching in Ida-Viru County

09:34

Estonia sending tents, equipment to help Lithuania with migrant pressure

08:53

Two Estonians win medals at under-20s European championships

08:25

Oil spill discovered at Sillamäe port

18.07

Rally Estonia: Rovanperä wins first career rally, Tänak takes power stage

18.07

Gallery: Pärnu Film Festival Grand Prize goes to Dutch filmmaker

18.07

Coastal missile firing exercise to take place on Saaremaa Thursday

18.07

Expert: Estonia wreck dive equipment not up to the task

18.07

Estonian co-production 'Compartment No. 6' takes Cannes Grand Prix

18.07

Health Board: 41 new coronavirus in past 24 hours, no deaths

17.07

Rally Estonia day three: Tänak on form, Rovanperä on track for debut win

17.07

Minister: Estonia will not send new ambassador to Belarus

17.07

Driving test mask-wearing requirement lifted for those vaccinated

17.07

High-risk fire hazard declared for four Estonian counties, starting Sunday

17.07

Circuit court lifts injunction on oil shale plant construction

17.07

Kristjan Prikk presents credentials as Estonia ambassador to US

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: