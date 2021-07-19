Two Estonians win medals at under-20s European championships

The past two weekends saw some of the best young athletes competing at the under-20s and under-23s European athletics championships at Kadriorg Stadium in Tallinn. Two Estonians were able to achieve bronze medals at the under-20 competition on Sunday.

Elisabeth Pihela competed at the women's high jump and reached the finals in Friday's qualification competition with a result of 1.84. In the final on Sunday, Pihela started off by clearing 1.75, then took two tries to achieve 1.79 and 1.83, then repeated her personal best of 1.86 and was not able to raise the bar from there, failing to clear 1.88 on three attempts.

Netherlands jumper Britt Weerman was crowned the European champion with a result of 1.88 with three jumpers all hitting 1.86, including Pihela. Russian Natalja Spiridonova was awarded the silver medal because she had not failed on any of her previous attempts before 1.86. Pihela finished third and German Johanna Göring was fourth.

Triple jumper Viktor Morozov also put on a great performance at Kadriorg Stadium over the weekend, reaching the final in Saturday's qualification with a result of 15.46, a personal record.

The Estonian was able to reach a distance of 16.14 in Sunday' final, but a 3,0 m/s backwind left him without an official personal record. The result was good enough for third place, however, with Sweden's Gabriell Wallmark taking gold and Bulgarian Dimitar Tashev finishing second.

Viktor Morozov. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

