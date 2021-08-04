Daily: Drunk driver tries to claim car he crashed had hit him

A drunk driver in Järva County who had crashed his car claimed to have been hit by the same vehicle while he was on foot, regional daily Järva Teataja reports.

The incident took place at around 11.30 p.m. on the Pärnu-Rakvere-Sõmeru highway, Järva Teataja says (link in Estonian), when passers-by spotted a man lying in a roadside culvert.

On stopping, the man said that he had been crossing the highway when a black Audi had hit him, and that he was experiencing pain in his leg and back as a result.

However, there had been no witnesses to this supposed incident, though there was at the scene stationary car at the roadside, with its front end crumpled, but with noone who could have been the supposed driver who had hit the man anywhere in sight.

The man, aged 39, reportedly showed signs of intoxication, and was taken to the North Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH) in Tallinn, where he was found to have suffered no injuries of any kind.

The Police and Border Guard Board have initiated proceedings as a result, spokesperson Ragne Tõnts of the Paide police department told Järva Teataja.

The original article (in Esotnian) is here.

--

