Prime minister: Estonia support for Lithuania will also be diplomatic

Estonia's next step in support for Lithuania, which has been facing a major influx of migrants crossing its border illegally from Belarus in recent weeks, will be diplomatic, across European Union and NATO member states, as well as taking advantage of Estonia's non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says, following personnel and materiel already sent to the southernmost Baltic States since last month.

Kallas said: "We have also decided to support Lithuania through diplomatic relations. We are at present a member of the UN Security Council, and we intend to raise this issue there," Kallas said on Friday, following a video-linked meeting with her Lithuanian and Latvian counterparts.

"The regime in Minsk will sooner or later lose its business model," Kallas tweeted Friday, referring to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, whose regime has been charged in Estonia with orchestrating the arrival of migrants into Lithuania following months of deteriorating relations between the two countries and between Belarus and the EU and the West as a whole.

Met with Prime Ministers of Latvia @krisjaniskarins and Lithuania @IngridaSimonyte over video today to discuss how to offer more support to Lithuania and make sure the external border of the EU will hold. The regime in Minsk will sooner or later lose its business model. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) August 6, 2021

Estonian diplomats will raise the issue with the EU and NATO also, Kallas said, echoing calls made earlier on by former foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).

As reported by ERR News, rehousing any migrants – who predominantly hail from Iraq and several other Middle-Eastern, North African and Sub-Saharan African countries – would only happen in Estonia if Lithuania requested it, Kallas added.

Lithuania's prime minister, Ingrida Šimonyte, has expressed gratitude for the assistance and support from Estonia so far, Kallas said.

